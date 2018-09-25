Arlington Heights police seek PSA videos on speeding

The Arlington Heights Police Department has launched a contest seeking high schoolers to develop public service announcements about the negative impacts of speeding.

The Speed Awareness Video Education Challenge, or SAVE, invites anyone enrolled in a Northwest Suburban High School District 214 school or any private high school in Arlington Heights to create videos that could be used as part of the department's traffic safety educational campaigns on public access television and social media.

Applications, available at vah.com, are due by Oct. 15, and videos are due by Dec. 15.

Entries will be judged by law enforcement, school officials and community members, and an award will be presented to the students and home school producing the winning entry.