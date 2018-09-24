Police investigating after man found dead in Wauconda corn field

Wauconda police are conducting a death investigation after the discovery of a man's body Monday morning in a corn field off Rand Road, authorities said.

Police began the investigation about 8:51 a.m. when officers were called to the 2000 N. Rand Road in response to a report of an unoccupied suspicious vehicle with what appeared to be a large amount of blood inside, authorities said.

Officers using police dogs and drones searched the neighboring corn field later located the body of a man in his 40s in the field several hundred yards to the east.

At this time the man's identity is not being released, police said.

The Wauconda Police Investigations Division is currently working with multiple law enforcement agencies on the case, authorities said.