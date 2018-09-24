Kavanaugh: 'I am looking for a fair process ... where I can clear my name'

hello

Brett Kavanaugh and his wife Ashley Estes Kavanaugh answer questions during a FOX News interview with Martha MacCallum, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Washington, about allegations of sexual misconduct against the Supreme Court nominee. Associated Press

Brett Kavanaugh, with his wife Ashley Estes Kavanaugh, answers questions during a FOX News interview, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Washington, about allegations of sexual misconduct against the Supreme Court nominee. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh says he's "not going anywhere" in a televised interview in which he denies accusations of misconduct. He denied ever sexually assaulting anyone: 'I am looking for a fair process ... where I can clear my name.'

Kavanaugh and his wife, Ashley, sat down for an interview with Martha MacCallum of Fox News which aired Monday night.

Christine Blasey Ford has accused Kavanaugh of assaulting her at a party when they were teenagers. Kavanaugh said he was never "at any such party." He said he is not questioning that perhaps Ford had been sexually assaulted, "but what I know is I've never sexually assaulted anyone."

Kavanaugh told MacCallum he was a virgin in high school, and said he did not have "anything close to sexual intercourse in high school or for many years thereafter."

The interview comes as Kavanaugh faces sexual misconduct allegations from at least two women. Kavanaugh has repeatedly denied the allegations and denounced his accusers for launching "smears, pure and simple."

Fox says the whole interview will address the allegations and the hearing as well as "the effect these claims have had on his family."

It's rare for nominees to the Supreme Court to give interviews. Russell Wheeler, an expert on the judicial selection process at the Brookings Institution, says he is unaware of a similar media interview by a Supreme Court nominee in the past 100 years.