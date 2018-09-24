 
News

Fremont Library hosts Civil War-era fashion display

 
Daily Herald Report
Updated 9/24/2018 5:56 PM
hello
  • The "Ladies Attire of the Civil War Era" display features dresses and other items at the Fremont Public Library in Mundelein.

      The "Ladies Attire of the Civil War Era" display features dresses and other items at the Fremont Public Library in Mundelein. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Photos, a hair comb and glasses from the 1850s and 1860s are part of the "Ladies Attire of the Civil War Era" collection at Fremont Public Library in Mundelein.

      Photos, a hair comb and glasses from the 1850s and 1860s are part of the "Ladies Attire of the Civil War Era" collection at Fremont Public Library in Mundelein. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Dresses are part of the "Ladies Attire of the Civil War Era" display at Fremont Public Library in Mundelein.

      Dresses are part of the "Ladies Attire of the Civil War Era" display at Fremont Public Library in Mundelein. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Civil War-era dresses and a variety of fashion accessories will be on display through Oct. 14 at the Fremont Public Library in Mundelein.

The "Ladies Attire of the Civil War Era" collection features items on loan from a private area collector.

The main display of the collection is on the second floor and includes six dresses and a glass case filled with period items, including photos, shoes, glasses, purses, gloves, toys and books from the 1850s and 1860s. The library also has on display books about the Civil War and dressmaking.

For more information, visit www.fremontlibrary.org.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 