Fremont Library hosts Civil War-era fashion display

Civil War-era dresses and a variety of fashion accessories will be on display through Oct. 14 at the Fremont Public Library in Mundelein.

The "Ladies Attire of the Civil War Era" collection features items on loan from a private area collector.

The main display of the collection is on the second floor and includes six dresses and a glass case filled with period items, including photos, shoes, glasses, purses, gloves, toys and books from the 1850s and 1860s. The library also has on display books about the Civil War and dressmaking.

For more information, visit www.fremontlibrary.org.