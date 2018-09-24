Bail set for man jailed 16 years in death of toddler

hello

Roughly $30,000 now separates Randy Liebich from his first taste of freedom since 2002 when he was accused of murdering 2-year-old Steven Quinn Jr. in Willowbrook.

DuPage County Judge John Kinsella on Monday set bail at $300,000 for Liebich, who has been serving a 65-year sentence in connection with the toddler's death.

The bail was set less than two weeks after Kinsella ruled Liebich was denied a fair trial in 2004 when he was convicted of first-degree murder for killing Steven, who was the son of Liebich's girlfriend at the time. When Liebich was initially charged in 2002, Judge Ann B. Jorgensen ordered him held without bail.

Liebich's attorney, Tara Thompson, of the University of Chicago Law School's Exoneration Project, said the family had some "logistics to figure out," but is optimistic they will be able to post the $30,000 necessary to free Liebich from the DuPage jail as he awaits his new trial. The $30,000 represents 10 percent of the full bail amount.

Kinsella said he reviewed Liebich's "largely unremarkable" criminal history prior to his conviction and his conduct reports during the time he has been incarcerated and weighed them against the fact the Liebich remains accused of first-degree murder.

"I believe the bond amount is appropriate, given the circumstances," Kinsella said. "This case is somewhat unique."

If Liebich posts bail, Kinsella ordered him fit with a GPS monitoring device and limited his movement to his home, employment, religious services, meetings with his lawyers and court appearances.

Thompson said Liebich has the support of his family, who have a place for him to live and a job waiting for him at his brother's automotive repair business.

Prosecutors announced Monday they have filed an appeal to Kinsella's Sept. 14 ruling, which could take at least a year and likely longer to resolve.

The hearing, which granted Liebich the right to a new trial, actually was ordered by the Second District Appellate Court to determine whether Liebich, now 39, should be granted a new trial on the basis of "ineffective assistance of counsel." Kinsella made no predictions Monday as to how the appellate court would rule on the case being sent back it.

In its 2016 ruling, the appellate court found former assistant public defenders Ricky Holman and John Casey failed to adequately investigate alternate scientific explanations that could have explained the boy's internal brain and abdominal wounds and, ultimately, his death.

In his Sept. 14 ruling, Kinsella said Holman and Casey "failed to consider and pursue legitimate and reasonably available medical evidence" that could have created a reasonable doubt.

During the hearing, several experts testified about their own beliefs on what caused Steven's death.

The former Cook County assistant medical examiner, Dr. Darinka Mileusnic-Polchan, who performed the autopsy, said Steven died of multiple injuries due to blunt-force trauma to his head and abdomen. A second expert said the boy's cause of death could only be "undetermined."

Others said they believed the boy died of pancreatitis and was not the victim of physical abuse.

Prosecutors argued that Liebich didn't deserve a new trial and was accurately convicted of beating the child while caring for him in the couple's Willowbrook apartment on Feb. 8, 2002.

Steven's mother came home from work and found him slumped against a wall. She and Liebich took the boy to the hospital where he died three days later.

Prosecutors said the woman, who now lives out of state, "couldn't stomach" being in court for the hearing or for Kinsella's bond ruling. Her mother, however, was in attendance and repeated, in a hushed voice, "Oh. Wow. Oh. Wow" as Kinsella announced Liebich's bond amount.

Liebich is next due in court on March 15 for an update on the status of the state's appeal.