Shooting at Elgin party leaves 36-year-old man injured

hello

Elgin police are investigating a shooting Saturday night that left a 36-year-old man with what authorities said appears to be nonlife-threatening injuries.

Police said officers were called to a business in the 100 block of Villa Street at about 10:16 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found there had been a dispute at a party involving a large number of people, police said.

During the altercation, the 36-year-old man was struck by gunfire, according to police. He was taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment, police said.

The shooting is being investigated by detectives from the Elgin Police Department's Major Investigations Division. Anyone with information is asked to call (847) 289-2600 or text a message to 847411, including ELGINPD in the beginning of the text, along with the message and/or tip information. Anyone with information also can visit www.cityofelgin.org/crimetip for more crime tip options.