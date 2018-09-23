Elgin woman driving go-kart killed in hit-and-run near Marengo

hello

An Elgin woman was killed Saturday night when the go-kart she was driving was struck by a vehicle in Marengo Township, authorities said.

The 29-year-old woman, whose identity has not bee disclosed, was the sole occupant of a Manco go-kart heading west on River Road when it was rear-ended by a Toyota Camry about 10:20 p.m., according to the McHenry County Sheriff's Office. She was taken to Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Toyota, 26-year-old Brett Herold of Marengo, fled the scene, officials said. He was later found and arrested on charges of failing to reduce speed and leaving the scene of an accident. He was not injured.

River Road was closed for about six hours after the crash, authorities said. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact McHenry County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-762-STOP (7867), or the sheriff's office tip line at (815) 338-2144 or TipLine@mchenrycountyil.gov.