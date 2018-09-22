'Something I have to do': 3,000 join O'Hare Plane Pull to benefit Special Olympics

For 33-year-old Special Olympian Stephen Katz of Arlington Heights, the sheer exhilaration of pulling a 90-ton plane never gets old.

Katz, a powerlifter, and his father, Allen, have participated all 10 years of the annual Plane Pull at O'Hare International Airport benefiting Special Olympics Illinois.

"I do enjoy pulling it," said Katz, who was voted MVP (Most Valuable Puller) and earned a medal for pulling planes five times last year -- a personal record he tried to match Saturday.

"It's an awesome event," said Katz's mother, Laurel. "We just have so much fun with it. It gets bigger every year with a lot more teams (participating)."

More than 100 teams of up to 20 people each battled in an ultimate tug-of-war competition against a United Parcel Service Airbus A300 and a United Airlines 737 -- jointly weighing more than 180,000 pounds.

Teams comprised law enforcement, fire and military personnel; employees of private companies and hotels, gyms and fitness groups; high school and college students and employees; members of fraternal organization; and groups of friends and family members. Each team raised a minimum of $1,000 to participate.

"It's awesome," said Rachel Carter of Gilberts, who participated for the second year, this time dressed as Bat Girl as an inspiration for children attending. "It's a great cause."

Last year's plane pull saw 85 teams raise more than $140,000 for Special Olympics Illinois. Organizers expected Saturday's event, which marked Special Olympics' 50th anniversary year, would easily surpass previous years.

United Airlines alone has raised more than $80,000 toward the cause in the past eight years, said Nancy Pelletier of Darien, an organizer and participant on the company's team this year.

"Today, we are hoping to bring in $25,000," said Pelletier, adding her motivation is a late cousin who had special needs. "This is something I have to do, and I think about her when we are doing these (pulls)."

Roughly 3,000 people attended the family-oriented event, which partly was aimed at showcasing the airport and the various jobs and career opportunities available there, said Jamie Rhee, commissioner for the Chicago Department of Aviation.

Some came for the adrenaline of pulling the massive planes 12 feet within a matter of seconds, earning bragging rights and trophies for the fastest pull.

"It's so fun," said 9-year-old Olivia Wolff of Arlington Heights.

Yet, the ultimate prize was raising money for a worthy cause, officials said.

"It's about inclusion and supporting the athletes for Special Olympics," said Mike Hanna, senior vice president of United Airlines O'Hare Operations. Hanna added he is grateful for corporate sponsors like UPS and United Airlines, but "at the end of the day, it's about Special Olympics, it's not about anybody else."