'Something I have to do': 3,000 join O'Hare Plane Pull to benefit Special Olympics

 
Madhu Krishnamurthy
 
 
Updated 9/22/2018 6:13 PM
      Brian Quinlan, of Downers Grove, and his son Sean, 13, pull a United Airlines 737 plane with the rest of their Burns and McDonnell Engineering team Saturday at O'Hare International Airport as part of the 10th annual Plane Pull benefiting Special Olympics Illinois. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

      Teams comprising people from all walks of life pulled a United Airlines 737 and UPS Airbus at O'Hare International Airport Saturday as part of the 10th annual Plane Pull tug-of-war challenge benefiting Special Olympics. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

      After the American Sokol Central District of Naperville team finished pulling a UPS Airbus A300 Saturday, Taylor Larson of Darien, Hailey and Andrea Vachata of Willowbrook, and Joe Bajek of Naperville stand tall with their team. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

      Nearly 100 teams took turns pulling a United Airlines 737 and UPS Airbus at O'Hare International Airport Saturday to raise funds for Special Olympics. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

      Teams comprising law enforcement, fire and military personnel; employees of private companies and hotels, gyms and fitness groups; high school and college students and employees; members of fraternal organizations; and groups of friends and family members competed in a plane pull challenge Saturday at O'Hare International Airport to raise funds for Special Olympics. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

      Elizabeth Wolff of Arlington Heights and her daughter Olivia, 9, pull a United Airlines 737 jet with the rest of their NEC Display Solutions team from Downers Grove during the 10th annual Plane Pull at O'Hare International Airport Saturday. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

      Allen Katz and his son Stephen, 33, of Arlington Heights check out a UPS plane they pulled Saturday with the Lake County sheriff's office team during the 10th annual Plane Pull at O'Hare International Airport to raise money for Special Olympics. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

      Rachel Carter of Gilberts, dressed as Bat Girl for the children, gets ready to pull a United Airlines 737 with her teammates at O'Hare International Airport Saturday. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

For 33-year-old Special Olympian Stephen Katz of Arlington Heights, the sheer exhilaration of pulling a 90-ton plane never gets old.

Katz, a powerlifter, and his father, Allen, have participated all 10 years of the annual Plane Pull at O'Hare International Airport benefiting Special Olympics Illinois.

"I do enjoy pulling it," said Katz, who was voted MVP (Most Valuable Puller) and earned a medal for pulling planes five times last year -- a personal record he tried to match Saturday.

"It's an awesome event," said Katz's mother, Laurel. "We just have so much fun with it. It gets bigger every year with a lot more teams (participating)."

More than 100 teams of up to 20 people each battled in an ultimate tug-of-war competition against a United Parcel Service Airbus A300 and a United Airlines 737 -- jointly weighing more than 180,000 pounds.

Teams comprised law enforcement, fire and military personnel; employees of private companies and hotels, gyms and fitness groups; high school and college students and employees; members of fraternal organization; and groups of friends and family members. Each team raised a minimum of $1,000 to participate.

"It's awesome," said Rachel Carter of Gilberts, who participated for the second year, this time dressed as Bat Girl as an inspiration for children attending. "It's a great cause."

Last year's plane pull saw 85 teams raise more than $140,000 for Special Olympics Illinois. Organizers expected Saturday's event, which marked Special Olympics' 50th anniversary year, would easily surpass previous years.

United Airlines alone has raised more than $80,000 toward the cause in the past eight years, said Nancy Pelletier of Darien, an organizer and participant on the company's team this year.

"Today, we are hoping to bring in $25,000," said Pelletier, adding her motivation is a late cousin who had special needs. "This is something I have to do, and I think about her when we are doing these (pulls)."

Roughly 3,000 people attended the family-oriented event, which partly was aimed at showcasing the airport and the various jobs and career opportunities available there, said Jamie Rhee, commissioner for the Chicago Department of Aviation.

Some came for the adrenaline of pulling the massive planes 12 feet within a matter of seconds, earning bragging rights and trophies for the fastest pull.

"It's so fun," said 9-year-old Olivia Wolff of Arlington Heights.

Yet, the ultimate prize was raising money for a worthy cause, officials said.

"It's about inclusion and supporting the athletes for Special Olympics," said Mike Hanna, senior vice president of United Airlines O'Hare Operations. Hanna added he is grateful for corporate sponsors like UPS and United Airlines, but "at the end of the day, it's about Special Olympics, it's not about anybody else."

