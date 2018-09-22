Officials: Woman stabbed in Deerfield dies

A woman stabbed in a domestic dispute Friday has died, officials said.

Karyn Kamen, 53, of Deerfield was taken to a hospital with significant stab wounds Friday afternoon and was pronounced dead Saturday, according to a news release from the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Her husband, Gary A. Kamen, 55, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and is being held at the Lake County jail, said Christopher Covelli, task force spokesman. Gary Kamen is due in bond court Sunday morning.