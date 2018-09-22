Corron Farm's historical site listing celebrated near St. Charles

The May 21 listing of Corron Farm on The National Register of Historic Places was celebrated Saturday at this year's Prairie Fest.

The free event at the northeast corner of Silver Glen and Corron roads near St. Charles included guided tours of the 1850 Corron Home known as the "Old Brick," and the 1888 Hired Man's House.

"Old Brick" is The 1850s brick Greek revival home built by Robert C. Corron, one of Campton Township's earliest settlers. Restored 1800s carriages, farm equipment, Civil War letters, early photos, sheet music and vintage postcards were on display.

Activities included hayride tours of the oak savanna and prairie, children's games, face painting, music, handcrafted jewelry, local cheese and honey for sale.