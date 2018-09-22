 
News

Corron Farm's historical site listing celebrated near St. Charles

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 9/22/2018 5:04 PM
  • Sally Corron Toms, granddaughter of Robert Corron, who founded the historic Corron Farm in Campton Township west of Elgin, gives a tour of the house that was built in the 1850s with bricks made from materials on the property. As many as 500 people attended the Prairie Fest Saturday.

  • Children grind corn at the Campton Township Prairie Fest at historic Corron Farm Saturday. The farm was founded almost 180 years ago and was awarded a National Register of Historic Places plaque.

The May 21 listing of Corron Farm on The National Register of Historic Places was celebrated Saturday at this year's Prairie Fest.

The free event at the northeast corner of Silver Glen and Corron roads near St. Charles included guided tours of the 1850 Corron Home known as the "Old Brick," and the 1888 Hired Man's House.

"Old Brick" is The 1850s brick Greek revival home built by Robert C. Corron, one of Campton Township's earliest settlers. Restored 1800s carriages, farm equipment, Civil War letters, early photos, sheet music and vintage postcards were on display.

Activities included hayride tours of the oak savanna and prairie, children's games, face painting, music, handcrafted jewelry, local cheese and honey for sale.

