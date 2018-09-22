Bail set at $10 million for Deerfield man charged in wife's slaying
Updated 9/23/2018 10:11 AM
hello
A judge set bail at $10 million Sunday for a 55-year-old Deerfield man accused of killing his wife.
Gary A. Kamen is charged with two counts of first-degree murder stemming from the fatal stabbing of Karyn Kamen, 53, authorities said.
According to the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force, Karyn Kamen was stabbed about 3:40 p.m. Friday during a domestic dispute on the 1000 block of Peachtree Lane. She taken to a hospital with significant injuries and pronounced dead on Saturday, according to the task force.
An autopsy will be conducted Monday.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.