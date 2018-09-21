New partnership for podiatric care in Des Plaines

Northwest Community Healthcare and Weil Regenerative Surgery Center have launched a joint venture in Des Plaines to provide podiatric care.

Now that the Arlington Heights-based hospital system purchased 51 percent of the Weil center at 1455 E. Golf Road, it will operate the Northwest Community Foot and Ankle Center on the west end of the building. The Weil practice, established in 1965, will continue to operate in the building.

Weil Foot & Ankle Institute CEO Lowell Weil Jr. said in a statement that after more than 25 years of owning a surgery center, his organization felt that a hospital partner would put it in the best position in the midst of an ever changing health care landscape.