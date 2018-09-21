Main/Deerpath traffic light closer in Batavia

Some Batavians' dreams of having a traffic signal at Main Street and Deerpath Road could become reality next year.

The Batavia City Council signed off earlier this week on hiring V3 Companies of Woodridge to do the third phase of engineering work needed for the project.

City officials also said they expect the Illinois Department of Transportation will request bids on construction in November. If it does so, construction could begin as soon as March.

"I'm thrilled to see this finally coming together and getting to construction, as that particular intersection is a cause of great concern for many folks that live out in that area and have to transit it on a daily basis," said Alderman Drew McFadden. The intersection is in his ward.

Deerpath will be modified so it meets Main at a straighter angle. Dedicated left-turn lanes will be put in, as well as the signals.

Kane County will oversee construction. The whole project, including previous engineering work, is estimated to cost $2.172 million.

Deerpath is a city road; Main is a county highway. About 80 percent of the funding is coming from the federal government.

Engineering work began in 2016. At first, city and county officials thought installing a roundabout would work at the intersection. After deciding against that, the second phase of engineering started in 2017.

Both had hoped to start construction this year, but it took more time than expected to obtain rights of way from the owners of adjacent land.

Residents of the area, including the Tanglewood subdivision south of Main, have complained the intersection is dangerous. There are stop signs on Deerpath.

Since May 2013, Batavia police have responded to 32 crashes at the intersection. It ranked No. 10 on the Batavia Police Department's annual list of crash sites in 2017.