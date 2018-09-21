Huntley High School student accused of making threats on social media

An 18-year-old Huntley High School student has been accused of making a threatening post on social media, authorities said.

Ryan Joseph Sadoski, of the 10000 block of Fleetwood Street in Huntley, was charged with felony disorderly conduct after the investigation into the threatening Snapchat post Thursday, authorities said.

Officials said another student saw the post and reported it to the Huntley High School administration. Administrators turned the post over to police, who identified Sadoski at 3:06 a.m. Friday.

A search warrant was executed on Sadoski's home Friday morning, and items were removed from his residence.

Authorities said no other people were involved in the threat.

Sadoski is being held at the McHenry County jail until a bond hearing Saturday morning. Huntley Police Deputy Chief Mike Klunk could not immediately be reached for comment.

If convicted, Sadoski faces a punishment ranging from probation to up to three years in prison. McHenry County court records show that he does not have any previous arrests or even traffic tickets.

• Daily Herald staff writer Harry Hitzeman contributed to this report.