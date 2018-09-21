Feder: NBC 5 to air Kelly Clarkson talk show next fall

Kelly Clarkson, the Grammy Award-winning singer and first winner of "American Idol," will host a syndicated daytime talk show to debut in the fall of 2019 on NBC-owned stations, including WMAQ-Channel 5 in Chicago. "I love connecting with people, playing games, music and finding ways to help or give back to communities/organizations," Clarkson said in a statement.

