Feder: NBC 5 to air Kelly Clarkson talk show next fall
Updated 9/21/2018 6:45 AM
Kelly Clarkson, the Grammy Award-winning singer and first winner of "American Idol," will host a syndicated daytime talk show to debut in the fall of 2019 on NBC-owned stations, including WMAQ-Channel 5 in Chicago. "I love connecting with people, playing games, music and finding ways to help or give back to communities/organizations," Clarkson said in a statement.
