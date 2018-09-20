Wauconda school fundraiser canceled
Updated 9/20/2018 6:01 PM
An upcoming trivia contest designed as a fundraiser for the Matthews Middle School parent teacher organization in Wauconda has been canceled.
The event was to be Saturday, Sept. 22, at the American Legion hall in Wauconda.
No reason was given for the cancellation.
