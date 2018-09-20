Watch candidates for Illinois governor debate live at 6 p.m.
Updated 9/20/2018 3:19 PM
Watch the candidates running for Illinois governor square off in the first televised forum of the general election at 6 p.m. today.
The debate is hosted by NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago, in partnership with the Union League Club of Chicago and the Chicago Urban League. It is scheduled to last one hour.
The four candidates in the November election are, in the order they appear on the ballot: Democrat J.B. Pritzer, Republican Bruce Rauner, Libertarian Grayson "Kash" Jackson and Conservative Sam McCann.
