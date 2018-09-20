Sheriff: Antioch Township traffic stop foiled potential homicide plot

Lake County Sheriff's police say a deputy conducting a traffic stop Wednesday found three Wisconsin men with loaded guns, masks, heavy jackets and illegal drugs. Courtesy of Lake County Sheriff

Three Wisconsin men face charges after a traffic stop in Antioch Township early Wednesday morning foiled their plan to violently retaliate for an earlier confrontation, authorities said.

A Lake County Sheriff's deputy conducted the traffic stop at about 2:30 a.m. near Route 173 and Lotus Avenue after learning the driver -- Davey J. Shower, 24, of the W800 block of Eau Claire Road in Genoa City -- had a revoked driver's license, authorities said.

While speaking with Shower and two passengers, the deputy observed cocaine in the vehicle, authorities said.

A search was conducted, and deputies recovered more than 15 grams of cocaine, 100 pills of Alprazolam, three loaded firearms, three masks, three heavyweight jackets and a crowbar, according to the sheriff's office.

Passengers Thomas R. Fleckenstein, 27, of the 1800 block of Conant Street in Lake Geneva, and Jacob R. Lapenta, 21, of the N1500 block of Powers Lake Road in Genoa City, were arrested, along with Shower.

Further investigation by members of the sheriff's gang task force determined the three were headed to retaliate against a group from a previous altercation, sheriff's police said.

"An alert sheriff's deputy successfully stopped a violent confrontation from taking place, which would have likely resulted in a homicide," Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran said in an announcement of the arrests. "Our personnel work diligently to arrest violent offenders and keep Lake County safe, which is exactly what took place in this situation."

Shower is charged with a felony count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor count of obstructing identification and various traffic violations, authorities said. He remains held in the Lake County jail on $10,000 bail with a court date of Oct. 10.

Fleckenstein is charged with felony counts of armed violence, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He remains held in the Lake County jail on $100,000 bail and is due back in court Friday.

Lapenta faces a misdemeanor count of unlawful use of a weapon and has been released on $1,500 bond. His next court date is Oct. 22.