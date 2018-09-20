$5M bail stands for man charged with Aurora double murder

A Kane County judge ruled Thursday that bail should be kept at $5 million for a man charged with gunning down two men and wounding a third outside an Aurora restaurant and bar in spring 2017.

Serafin Castellanos, 38, of Oswego was charged in February 2018 with first-degree murder in the deaths of Jermaine P. Taylor and Anselmo Hernandez, who were shot while they sat in a car outside of the La Flama De Oro restaurant, 746 S. Lincoln Ave., around 12:50 a.m. March 10, 2017.

A third man was shot in the face, but the wound was not life-threatening.

According to authorities, Castellanos and another man were seen opening fire into a car on Simms Street around the corner from the bar entrance. Police homed in on Castellanos after they recognized him in the restaurant's security video.

"Based on the video, it is apparent that the suspects knew exactly who the first intended target was and that he would be stepping out," wrote an Aurora police officer in an affidavit used to secure a search warrant of Castellanos' Facebook account and messages he sent.

Defense attorney Joseph Lopez argued to Judge Clint Hull that Castellanos' bail, which requires him to post $500,000 to be released while the case is pending, was excessive.

Lopez argued that Castellanos has diabetes and health problems that caused him to spend a week in the infirmary at the Kane County jail. Lopez also noted that Castellanos' wife, 38, has stage 3 breast cancer that has spread to other parts of her body and Castellanos was needed to care for her during treatment as well as their three children.

Castellanos' in-laws would put up part of the equity in their home if the bail were reduced to $1.5 million, thus requiring $150,000 for Castellanos' release.

"He has significant ties to the community. He also has significant health problems," Lopez said of his client.

Kane County Assistant State's Attorney Bill Engerman presented video evidence from the March 2017 shooting, as well as testimony from two Aurora officers that Castellanos was the leader of a gang faction and was involved in a car chase and shooting in October 2017 in which two people were killed after crashing into a truck near Interstate 88 and Orchard Road on Aurora's northwest side.

After the crash, Castellanos posted a video on his Facebook account showing the wreckage and mocking a rival gang that two of its members were dead, according to court testimony.

Hull said he felt bad for Castellanos' wife but had to consider and balance other factors in the bail amount. "The caregiver role is something I can consider, but it can't carry the day," Hull said.

Castellanos is next due in court on Nov. 16. He faces life in prison if convicted.