3 students taken to hospital after lightning strike at Round Lake Heights bus stop

 
Lee Filas
 
 
Updated 9/20/2018 9:55 AM
Three students from Palombi Middle School in Lake Villa were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville after a lightning strike Thursday morning at their bus stop near Ottawa and Lotus drives in Round Lake Heights, authorities said.

Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Tony Carraro said nine Lake Villa District 41 students were waiting at the bus stop when the lightning struck about 7:16 a.m.

A parent picking up his son at the stop because of the severe storm that blew through dialed 9-1-1, Carraro said.

A Round Lake Heights police officer arrived on the scene first and found one child unresponsive and two responsive.

"We moved all the kids we could move to a nearby garage to get out of the storm," Carraro said. "Then, we called four ambulances to come in and assist."

He said he did not know the condition of the students taken to the hospital.

Carraro said the remaining six students either went to school or remained home with parents.

"This is every parent's worst nightmare," he said, adding that he has children who attend Palombi. "This is definitely not something you want to hear about."

The district continues to update parents with messages on its website and Facebook page. District officials also warned parents of the lightning strike through a recorded phone message early Thursday.

