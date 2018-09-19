Student mural unveiled as Lake Zurich school turns 25

Isaac Fox Elementary School in Lake Zurich commemorated its 25th anniversary Wednesday with the unveiling of a mural created by students.

Students hand painted 588 4-inch by 4-inch ceramic tiles to reflect a portion of artist Adam Swanson's painting "Don't Give Up."

Swanson, of Duluth, Minnesota, was on hand for the unveiling.

"I love it. It's way better than the original," he joked.

Parent-Teacher Organization President Natasha Danneger told students that each tile is "unique and special," but together they make a beautiful picture.

"What a great way to represent your school," she said.

"Our mural represents the gestalt. That means the whole is greater than the sum of the parts," art teacher Karen Hardwood added.

Also present for the event was Lake Zurich Mayor Tom Poynton.

The mural is on display in the hallway by the main office of the school.