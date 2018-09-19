Sessions blames ACLU for rise in Chicago violence

hello

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says Chicago politicians "went into a retreat" after the American Civil Liberties Union threatened the city with a lawsuit in 2015. Associated Press/June 14, 2019

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions made a surprise visit Wednesday to the Chicago Police Department in the Austin neighborhood.

Sessions toured the Strategic Decision Support Center, which police use to track gunshots, monitor street corners and use predictive analysis information to deter crime. That technology was partially paid for with federal funds.

Department representatives said Sessions seemed impressed with what he saw. But it was the city's crime problem that Sessions seems to have noticed, despite the 19 percent drop in murders and shootings since last year.

After the visit to Austin, Sessions attended the Survive and Thrive Conference in Waukegan. At that conference, Sessions addressed Chicago violence and blamed the American Civil Liberties Union for 2016's uptick in violence.

For the complete story, visit abc7chicago.com.