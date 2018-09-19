Pritzker to speak at Schaumburg Democrats breakfast Oct. 14

hello

Gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker will be the keynote speaker at the Schaumburg Area Democrats' Meet the Candidates Breakfast on Oct. 14.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker will be the keynote speaker at the Schaumburg Area Democrats' annual Meet the Candidates Breakfast from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 14, at Chandler's Chophouse & Grill, 401 N. Roselle Road in Schaumburg.

Other speakers will include Secretary of State Jesse White, state Treasurer Michael Frerichs, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, state senators Laura Murphy and Michelle Mussman, state representatives Michelle Mussman and Fred Crespo, Democratic candidates for the Water Reclamation District, Cook County clerk candidate Karen Yarbrough, Cook County assessor candidate Fritz Kaegi, Cook County 15th District commissioner candidate Kevin Morrison and judicial candidates.

Tickets cost $50 in advance or $65 at the door. To purchase tickets in advance, call (847) 278-7266.