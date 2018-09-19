Palatine approves ban on vaping in public spaces

Palatine village council members this week approved a ban on vaping in all public places, including bars, restaurants and the village's Metra station. The ban goes into effect Jan. 2. Associated Press/2014

Electronic cigarettes and all other forms of vaping will be prohibited in public spaces in Palatine starting next year.

Illinois has had an indoor smoking ban since 2008, but it doesn't include vaping. Village council members this week voted to amend Palatine's local law, which generally adheres to state statutes, to include vaping effective Jan. 2.

Palatine officials cited health concerns when the vaping ban was proposed last month. Councilman Tim Millar floated the idea that gained support from his colleagues.

"I've gotten positive feedback from others in the community, people who do go out to eat and things like that who are very appreciative of us getting that passed," Millar said after the village council's action on the vaping.

Palatine's vaping ban will include bars, restaurants, offices, the Metra commuter rail station and other public places. The ordinance says the prohibition also extends to open-air dining areas and any closed or semi-enclosed sports or recreation venues, such as a swimming pool, ice rink, bowling alley or health spa.

Village Manager Reid Ottesen said vaping also will not be permitted within 15 feet of a door to a public place under the revised clean indoor air ordinance, which has been the case for the use of cigarettes and other tobacco products. The ordinance allows for first-time violators to be fined up to $100.

Ottesen said an alert about the vaping ban will be included with business license renewal notices to be sent later this year.

"I'll send something specifically to the bars and restaurants," he added.

Vaping, which includes electronic cigarettes and other devices, delivers nicotine without tobacco. Vaping products such as Juul, which is shaped like a USB flash drive, heat liquid nicotine into an inhalable vapor sold in fruity or mint flavors.

Contrary to the health concerns cited by Palatine officials, American Vaping Association President Gregory Conley pointed to research from the London-based Royal College of Physicians and Public Health England that found vaping is at least 95 percent less hazardous than smoking and exposure poses no significant risk to bystanders. The nonprofit organization advocates for sensible regulation of vaping products.

"While we encourage vapers to use proper etiquette and not just vape wherever they please, behavior that harms no one is not something that the government has any business regulating." Conley said Wednesday.

Palatine's vaping ban follows a similar ordinance the Wheaton City Council approved three years ago. Chicago has prohibited vaping in public places since 2014.

Officials from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Federal Trade Commission in April issued stern warnings to manufacturers, distributors and retailers for selling e-cigarettes with labeling and advertising the agencies consider to be targeted at children.