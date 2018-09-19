Authorities can't find West Chicago man convicted of sexual assault

hello

A West Chicago man found guilty of sexually assaulting a girl has been sentenced to 27 years in prison, but authorities haven't been able to find him for two years.

Authorities still haven't found Cesar Avalos, 42, who was found guilty in absentia of three counts each of sexual assault and aggravated sexual abuse following a trial in July that he did not attend. A judge sentenced him Tuesday to 27 years in prison.

According to prosecutors, Avalos sexually assaulted the girl at a West Chicago residence multiple times between July 2014 and October 2015. The girl reported the crimes during an unrelated visit to a hospital in early 2016, authorities said.

The hospital alerted the West Chicago Police Department, which then contacted the DuPage County Children's Center, authorities said.

Police arrested Avalos in March 2016. He was released about two weeks later after posting 10 percent of his $250,000 bail. When he didn't show up to additional court proceedings, a $750,000 arrest warrant was issued in October 2017. In April, with Avalos still not in custody, a no-bond arrest warrant was issued. Avalos did not appear at the trial in July.

"What Mr. Avalos did to his young victim is just sickening," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a news release. "While Mr. Avalos may believe that he will be able to skirt responsibility for what he did to his young victim, make no mistake, we will continue our efforts to locate him and hold him accountable."

Anyone with information about the case should call the DuPage County Children's Center at (630) 407-2750.