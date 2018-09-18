Van Dyke's partner: McDonald raised his arm in 'our direction'

Prosecutor Joseph Cullen speaks before the trial for Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke in the Oct. 20, 2014 fatal shooting of a black 17-year-old, Laquan McDonald, at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Chicago. Opening statements are expected Monday. (Antonio Perez/ Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)

Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke, left, sits with defense team members Elizabeth Fleming and Daniel Herbert before his first-degree murder trial in the Oct. 20, 2014 fatal shooting of a black 17-year-old, Laquan McDonald, at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Chicago. Opening statements are expected Monday. (Antonio Perez/ Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)

Chicago police Officer Joseph McElligott testifies during the during opening statements in the first-degree murder trial for Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke for the shooting death of Laquan McDonald at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, Monday, Sept. 17, 2018 in Chicago. (Antonio Perez/ Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)

Chicago Police Officer Dora Fontaine testifies during the trial for the shooting death of Laquan McDonald, in the first-degree murder trial of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Chicago. (Antonio Perez/ Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)

Jason Van Dyke's lawyer, Daniel Herbert, motions with the 3-inch blade Laquan McDonald carried Oct. 20, 2014, the night we was killed, during opening statements in the first-degree murder trial for Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Chicago. (Antonio Perez/ Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)

Special prosecutor Joseph McMahon holds the 3-inch blade Laquan McDonald carried Oct. 20, 2014, the night we was killed, during opening statements in the first-degree murder trial for Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Chicago. (Antonio Perez/ Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)

Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke listens during his trial for the shooting death of Laquan McDonald, at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, Monday, Sept. 17, 2018 in Chicago. (Antonio Perez/ Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)

CHICAGO (AP) -- The second day of the trial of a white Chicago police officer charged with murder in the shooting death of black teenager Laquan McDonald began the way the first day ended: with a police officer who was at the scene the night of the killing.

Former officer Joseph Walsh was Jason Van Dyke's police partner that night. Walsh testified Tuesday under a grant of immunity. Walsh is among three officers indicted on charges they conspired to cover up how the 2014 killing of McDonald happened.

McDonald was carrying a small knife in his right hand and was running down the middle of a street as officers pursued him after reports that someone was breaking into vehicles in a trucking yard.

Walsh said that after he and Van Dyke got out of their squad car to confront McDonald, he saw the 17-year-old raise his right arm and "swing that up to shoulder level ... in our direction." Video of the shooting does not confirm Walsh's account, but Walsh testified that it was taken from a different angle than his vantage point.

Van Dyke continued shooting McDonald after the teenager fell to the ground, firing a total of 16 shots. Walsh was next to Van Dyke with his own gun drawn, but testified that he chose not to shoot.

Prosecutors have stressed that no other officers who encountered McDonald opened fire. Van Dike's attorneys have said he was scared for his life and the life of others and acted as he was trained to do.

Van Dyke has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, aggravated battery and official misconduct.