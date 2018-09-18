Look at all these Queen of Hearts raffle tickets -- VFW needed a tank

There are so many tickets to choose from in tonight's Queen of Hearts raffle that McHenry VFW Post 4600 had to secure an 8-foot-wide stock tank, such as what's used on farms, to hold them all.

And the post's Ben Keefe is having to stir them with an oar.

The pot for Tuesday night's drawing now stands at $7,080,528. Someone will win the grand prize tonight, because the post will keep drawing until the queen of hearts card finally is drawn among the seven cards remaining.

The winner will get 60 percent of the total, which equals $4,248,316.80 before taxes. State and federal taxes total 33 percent, so your take-home winnings would be about $2,846,372. Then the VFW will get 20 percent.

Only the winner's first name and last initial will be announced publicly, and the winner will not have to be there. The winner can be on TV and in the news by coming forward after the drawing. If the winner doesn't come forward, the VFW will call the number provided on the back of the raffle ticket.

Every single raffle ticket had to be filled out on the back with a name and phone number. Many players used stamps or stickers to complete the task for the many tickets they may have bought at once.

The tank is full of red, white and blue tickets. The post was not intending a patriotic theme, Keefe said; it had been using red tickets, but it couldn't get enough of them for this week's drawing.

As has been the case for weeks, would-be millionaires lined up all day to get tickets, but the typical anticipation and excitement for this final drawing has kicked up a few notches.

The game uses a progressive pot. It is based on a standard deck of cards plus two jokers for a total of 54 cards that are shuffled and sealed in brown envelopes and placed in a locked display case.

Players choose a number and put it on each ticket. Each week, the envelope corresponding to the number on the chosen ticket is opened and the card revealed. The queen of hearts is the big winner, but the other three queens and two jokers also pay 5 percent.

Those all have been chosen, however, and the queen of hearts remained hidden. VFW officials decided to do a drawdown Tuesday and select until a winner is chosen because of staff and volunteer fatigue and the strain on city resources, which has been supplying uniformed officers inside the hall and outside to direct traffic on busy Route 120.

The VFW gets 20 percent of the proceeds and will use its cut for veterans programs as well improvements to bathroom and kitchen facilities at Post 4600.

• Daily Herald staff photographer Patrick Kunzer contributed to this report.