Feder: Can new co-host pump up 'The Jam'?
Updated 9/18/2018 6:25 AM
Can a new co-host help jump-start the ratings for WCIU-Channel 26's underperforming morning show? Wednesday will mark Carly Henderson's debut on "The Jam," the Weigel Broadcasting station's news, talk and entertainment program, airing from 6 to 8 a.m. weekdays. Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.
