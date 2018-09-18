Feder: Can new co-host pump up 'The Jam'?

Can a new co-host help jump-start the ratings for WCIU-Channel 26's underperforming morning show? Wednesday will mark Carly Henderson's debut on "The Jam," the Weigel Broadcasting station's news, talk and entertainment program, airing from 6 to 8 a.m. weekdays. Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.