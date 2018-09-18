Elgin High invites band alumni to perform at homecoming game halftime show

Leaders of the Elgin High School marching band, known as the "Pride of Elgin," are inviting alumni to perform with the band at halftime during the Sept. 28 homecoming game kicking off the high school's 150th anniversary celebrations. Courtesy of Elgin Area School District U-46

Elgin High School's Maroon marching band is inviting alumni to join its performance at halftime during the Sept. 28 homecoming football game to celebrate the school's 150th anniversary.

The performance will kick off anniversary celebrations with more events planned for 2019.

Elgin High School opened in 1869 and the first band was formed in 1915 under the direction of John Brisbin. Called the "Pride of Elgin," the band is a popular attraction at community events. It received an Elgin Image Award from the city earlier this year.

"Bringing back former Maroon band members is a fun idea, and we are looking forward to them joining us at homecoming," band director Robert Sanchez said.

Band alumni who want to perform in the homecoming show must register online by 9 a.m. Friday at prideofelgin.org. Music will be available in advance and instruments will be provided for anyone who needs them. For questions, contact Sanchez at robertsanchez@u-46.org.

Band rehearsal will run from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 28. The homecoming game against Streamwood High School begins at 7:30 p.m. at 1200 Maroon Drive, Elgin. Halftime show begins around 8:15 p.m.