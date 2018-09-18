Batavia police seek car theft, burglary suspects

Batavia police are looking for this person and three others suspected of stealing two cars and breaking into six others overnight Sunday and Monday. Courtesy of the Batavia Police Department

Batavia police are seeking four people suspected of stealing two vehicles and burglarizing six others overnight Sunday and Monday.

The crimes occurred in the Tanglewood subdivision, which is south of Main Street and west of Randall Road. Police say the suspects were traveling in a small sedan.

As part of the effort to identify the suspects, police on Tuesday released two video clips of one of the break-ins. One of the videos shows a suspect trying to open a garage door. You can see the video at dailyherald.com and the "Batavia Police Illinois" Facebook page.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to contact police at (630) 454-2500.

Police say citizens should keep their vehicles, homes and garage doors closed and locked, and remove all valuables from vehicles, including car and house keys. Residents should call 911 immediately to report any suspicious activity they may see in their neighborhood, police said.