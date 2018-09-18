Authorities searching for 95-year-old Arlington Heights man
Updated 9/18/2018 10:59 PM
Arlington Heights police issued an endangered missing person alert Tuesday for 95-year-old Harvey Smith.
Smith was last seen driving a silver 2014 Lincoln four-door sedan on Tuesday. The vehicle's license plate number is XVM401.
According to the alert, Smith is around 5 feet 5 inches tall and about 140 lbs. He has blue eyes and gray hair.
Anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts should call Arlington Heights Police at (847) 368-5300.
