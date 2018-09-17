Kavanaugh, accuser will appear at public hearing next Monday

hello

FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2018, file photo, after more than an hour of delay over procedural questions, President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh waits to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee for the third day of his confirmation hearing, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct when they were teenagers has come forward to The Washington Post. Associated Press

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting of the President's National Council of the American Worker in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Washington. Associated Press

In this image from video, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks on the flood of the U.S. Senate on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. McConnell says Republicans will review the sexual assault allegation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh "by the book" with bipartisan interviews on the Judiciary Committee. Associated Press

In this Sept. 6, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, for the third day of his confirmation hearing to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy. Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct when they were teenagers has come forward to The Washington Post. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a public hearing next Monday with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, who is accusing him of sexual assault when they were teens.

That's according to the GOP chairman, Chuck Grassley of Iowa, who announced the hearing Monday "to give these recent allegations a full airing."

Grassley had tried to have the panel's staff conduct phone interviews with both Kavanaugh and Ford. But Democrats rejected the private interviews and want the FBI to investigate the allegations as part of the nominee's background investigation.

Grassley says "anyone who comes forward" as Ford has done "deserves to be heard."

White House spokesman Raj Shah says Kavanaugh "looks forward to a hearing" and "stands ready to testify."

President Donald Trump said Monday "a little delay" may be needed on the vote to confirm Kavanaugh, but predicted that it will "work out very well."

Trump said he wants a "full process" to investigate the allegations, but said the nomination is "on track. I think he's very much on track."

Trump praised Kavanaugh as one of the finest people he's known and called a question about whether Kavanaugh should withdraw "ridiculous."

Susan Collins of Maine told a reporter earlier Monday that she asked about the accusation when she spoke with Kavanaugh on Friday. She says Kavanaugh was "absolutely emphatic" that the allegation was not true.

Collins said the conflicting accounts are why it's important that both Ford and Kavanaugh testify under oath to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Along with Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Collins is considered a potential swing vote on Kavanaugh. If both oppose him, his nomination could stall.