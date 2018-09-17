Join Fox Valley Walk to End Alzheimer's Sept. 22 in St. Charles

hello

The Fox Valley Walk to End Alzheimer's will take place Saturday, Sept. 22, at Pottawatomie Park in St. Charles. McHenry County's walk will take place Sunday, Oct. 14, in Crystal Lake. To start or join a team, visit alz.org/walk or call (800) 272-3900. Daily Herald File Photo

On Saturday, Sept. 22, nearly 1,125 participants will join the fight to end Alzheimer's disease at the Fox Valley Walk to End Alzheimer's.

The walk takes place in Pottawatomie Park, 8 North Ave., starting at 10 a.m., with registration at 8:30 and an opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Registration is still being accepted. Sign up as a team captain, join a team or register to walk as an individual at alz.org/walk.

There is no registration fee, but the organization asks every walker to make a personal donation and commit to raising funds in the fight against Alzheimer's.

Walk participants will complete a 2.5-mile walk and will learn about Alzheimer's disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services from the Alzheimer's Association. Walk participants will also honor those affected by Alzheimer's disease with a Promise Garden ceremony.

In McHenry County, a walk will be held Sunday, Oct. 14, at Lippold Park in Crystal Lake.

In 2017, the Fox Valley Walk raised $169,055, contributing to the more than $4 million raised for Alzheimer's care, support and research efforts at Walk to End Alzheimer's events across Illinois.

In Illinois alone, there are more than 220,000 people living with the disease and 590,000 caregivers. In the United States, more than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, the sixth-leading cause of death and the only disease among the top 10 causes that cannot be cured, prevented or even slowed. Additionally, more than 16 million family and friends provide care to people with Alzheimer's and other dementias.

The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer's Association has mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer's Association Memory Walk; now the Alzheimer's Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer's.

About the association

The Alzheimer's Association is the world's leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's research, care and support. Its mission is to eliminate Alzheimer's disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health.

The Alzheimer's Association Illinois Chapter covers an 87-county area with offices in Chicago, Joliet, Rockford, Springfield, Bloomington, Peoria, Quincy and Carbondale.

Since 1980, the Chapter has provided reliable information and care consultation; created supportive services for families; increased funding for dementia research; and influenced public policy changes.

The Illinois Chapter serves more than half a million Illinois residents affected by Alzheimer's disease. Its vision is a world without Alzheimer's. For information visit www.alz.org/illinois or call the free 24/7 helpline at (800) 272-3900.