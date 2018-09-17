Jason Van Dyke's trial in Laquan McDonald shooting stays in Chicago
Updated 9/17/2018 10:15 AM
A judge has decided that the murder trial of a white Chicago police officer charged in the 2014 shooting death of a black teenager should not be moved out of the city.
Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan announced his decision Monday morning.
Defense attorneys requested that the trial be moved because the extensive publicity since the 2015 release of the video that shows Officer Jason Van Dyke shooting 17-year-old Laquan McDonald 16 times makes it impossible to find impartial jurors needed for a fair trial.
But attorneys were able to select a jury in less than a week.
Opening statements will be later Monday.
