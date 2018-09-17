Jason Van Dyke's trial in Laquan McDonald shooting stays in Chicago

In this Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, photo Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke walks towards Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan's bench during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago for his upcoming murder trial in the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald. Gaughan is at the center of one of the city's biggest trials in decades. The trial caps a career and a life for Gaughan that have included chapters as an engineering student, war hero, young man who had his own brush with the law, attorney and judge. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)

A judge has decided that the murder trial of a white Chicago police officer charged in the 2014 shooting death of a black teenager should not be moved out of the city.

Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan announced his decision Monday morning.

Defense attorneys requested that the trial be moved because the extensive publicity since the 2015 release of the video that shows Officer Jason Van Dyke shooting 17-year-old Laquan McDonald 16 times makes it impossible to find impartial jurors needed for a fair trial.

But attorneys were able to select a jury in less than a week.

Opening statements will be later Monday.