Feder: Broadcast museum to downsize with sale of top two floors

In order to keep its doors open, Chicago's Museum of Broadcast Communications plans to sell two floors of its four-story building in River North, according to multiple sources. The board of the nonprofit museum is close to finalizing a deal with Fern Hill Co., a privately-held real estate development and investment firm, to take over the third and fourth floors of the site, located at the southwest corner of State and Kinzie Streets. Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.