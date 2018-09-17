 
Education

Coleman Elementary will remain closed Tuesday due to mold

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 9/17/2018 7:26 PM
  • Coleman Elementary School in Elgin has been closed since Thursday due to mold.

Mold remediation at Coleman Elementary School in Elgin has taken longer than expected and the building will remain closed Tuesday, according to a post by Principal Brian Stark on the school's website.

"Our Plant Operations team needs additional time to thoroughly remediate the mold and reduce the moisture levels in the building," Stark wrote.

The Elgin Area School District U-46 school has been closed since last Thursday, the day after the presence of mold was confirmed.

The building was tested and cleaned in early August as part of a routine inspection, officials said on the school's website.

"I understand that the unexpected cancellation of classes can pose a challenge for many of our Coleman families," Stark wrote, but he added "the health and safety of our students and staff is our highest priority."

The risk of harm is low, Stark noted.

All after-school activities, meetings and the SAFE program at Coleman will also be canceled Tuesday. Coleman has an enrollment of 720 students.

For more information, visit the Coleman website at www.u-46.org/coleman.

