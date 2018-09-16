Weeklong safety campaign set for Barrington District 220

Safety will be the focus at Barrington Area Unit District 220 for an inaugural weeklong campaign starting Sept. 24. Called "Safety 220," the initiative is designed to educate students, employees and the overall community. Officials will address school safety measures and how to respond to crisis situations. As part of the week, District 220 will join the Barrington police and fire departments for a School Safety Community Night at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 25, in the Barrington High School auditorium. All residents are encouraged to attend.