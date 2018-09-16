Weeklong safety campaign set for Barrington District 220
Updated 9/16/2018 5:40 PM
hello
Safety will be the focus at Barrington Area Unit District 220 for an inaugural weeklong campaign starting Sept. 24. Called "Safety 220," the initiative is designed to educate students, employees and the overall community. Officials will address school safety measures and how to respond to crisis situations. As part of the week, District 220 will join the Barrington police and fire departments for a School Safety Community Night at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 25, in the Barrington High School auditorium. All residents are encouraged to attend.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.