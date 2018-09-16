Big Chamber luncheon in Antioch

Regional Connections Luncheon set for Wednesday

A multi-chamber of commerce and multistate annual Regional Connections Luncheon will be hosted by the Antioch Chamber of Commerce from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, at Docker's North Restaurant, 955 Route 59 in Antioch.

The event is expected to bring businesses and chambers together from northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. The luncheon will provide businesses a power networking opportunity, officials said in a news release.

Register for the event at antiochchamber.org. The cost is $25 per person. For questions, contact the Antioch Chamber at (847) 395-2233.