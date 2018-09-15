Tollway construction worker from Bartlett dies after Rosemont accident

hello

A Bartlett man working on the improvements to the Tri-State Tollway in Rosemont died about 11 p.m. Friday after he was struck in the construction zone.

A Bartlett man working on the improvements to the Tri-State Tollway in Rosemont died about 11 p.m. Friday after he was struck in the construction zone.

Frank Caputo, 61, was pronounced dead at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge about 45 minutes after the accident, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. An autopsy is pending.

Illinois State Police said preliminary investigation indicates a black 2013 Infiniti crossed into two lanes closed for construction, striking the construction worker and then hitting a parked, unoccupied construction vehicle, which was a 2014 Chevrolet van.

The driver of the car was transported to Lutheran General with minor injuries, police said.

The crash is still under investigation and no charges have been filed.