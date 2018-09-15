Rosemont police sergeant charged with robbing two gas stations

A Rosemont police sergeant has been arrested by Norridge police and charged with the armed robbery of two gas stations, Rosemont officials announced today in a new release.

Edward Karas, who joined the Rosemont Public Safety Department in 2005, is accused of robbing an Exxon gas station in Norridge and a Shell gas station in Park Ridge, police said.

Karas had been placed on administrative leave June 11 and stripped of his police powers at that time due to an unrelated pending internal investigation, Rosemont police said. The department is moving to fire Karas related to the internal investigation, according to the release.

Rosemont police assisted Norridge police in identifying Karas, and when Karas was located at 9501 Higgins Road by Park Ridge police, Rosemont units assisted in taking him into custody and turning him over to the Norridge, the release said.

"I am extremely disappointed in the actions of Edward Karas," Rosemont police Superintendent Donald E. Stephens III said in the news release. "This does not reflect on the hard working, dedicated, and honest officers that go out of their way each and every day to provide exceptional service to this community. … Edward Karas will be held accountable for his actions and will have his day in court."

He said the outcome of the investigation was the result of the cooperation between Norridge, Park Ridge, Rosemont and the Cook County state's attorney's office.