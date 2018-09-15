Police investigating death of Lake Villa man at Underwriters Laboratories

Northbrook police are investigating the death of a 22-year-old Lake Villa man inside a company's testing facilities Friday afternoon.

Matthew Braun was found unresponsive on the ground inside Underwriters Laboratories and taken to Glenbrook Hospital in Glenview, where he was pronounced dead at 2:15 p.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

As of now, police said no foul play is suspected.

