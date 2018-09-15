Police investigating death of Lake Villa man at Underwriters Laboratories
Updated 9/15/2018 12:04 PM
hello
Northbrook police are investigating the death of a 22-year-old Lake Villa man inside a company's testing facilities Friday afternoon.
Matthew Braun was found unresponsive on the ground inside Underwriters Laboratories and taken to Glenbrook Hospital in Glenview, where he was pronounced dead at 2:15 p.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.
As of now, police said no foul play is suspected.
For the complete story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.