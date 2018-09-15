5-year-old Marengo boy seriously injured in Coral Township crash

hello

A 5-year-old Marengo boy is in stable but guarded condition following a Friday afternoon crash in Coral Township.

A 5-year-old Marengo boy is in stable but guarded condition following a Friday afternoon crash in Coral Township.

Authorities said the crash occurred about 3:50 p.m. when a 2001 Ford F-150, driven eastbound on Coral Road by a 32-year-old Wisconsin man, failed to stop at the intersection of Coral Road and South Union Road. The truck, which was also occupied by the boy, then struck a 2013 Toyota Sienna, which was traveling northbound on South Union Road.

All occupants were wearing their seat belts, air bags deployed within both vehicles, and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The boy was flown to Rockford Memorial Hospital by Flight for Life. The driver of the Ford was treated and released at the scene. Both occupants of the Toyota, a 39-year-old woman and her 1-year-old daughter from Woodstock, were transported to Huntley Centegra Hospital where they were listed in stable condition.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office Major Crash Investigation Unit is continuing the investigation.