Schaumburg woman who tried to run down ex-husband sentenced to 6 years

hello

A Schaumburg woman who tried to run down her former husband with her car two years ago was sentenced to six years in prison.

Cook County Judge Joel Greenblatt rejected the defense's argument that Anna DeRose, 46, was legally insane on April 21, 2016, when she chased the victim through backyards and in between houses in the Roselle neighborhood where he and their children live.

DeRose must serve at least 85 percent of her sentence before she is eligible for parole.

Greenblatt found DeRose guilty but insane of attempted murder, aggravated assault, resisting a peace officer and criminal damage to property after a June bench trial.

While acknowledging Derose's mental illness, Greenblatt said her attempts to flee from police demonstrated "an appreciation for the criminality of her conduct."

According to the law, a person is not guilty by reason of insanity if he or she cannot appreciate such criminality.

The victim testified Thursday he has experienced nightmares and sleeplessness as a result of the attack.

"I deal with it every day," he said.

"My concern is things might be well for a certain period of time, but without proper treatment, Ms. DeRose will fall back," the victim said, adding if that happened, DeRose might pose a danger to herself or others.

Testifying during the trial to DeRose's history of mental illness, two psychiatric experts found she was insane when she drove to her former husband's house that day -- despite his order of protection against her -- because she had an overwhelming urge to see her children, whom she had not seen in six months.

After DeRose spoke briefly to her son outside, she and her former husband spotted each other through a window. DeRose claimed that triggered a panic attack that caused heart palpitations, shortness of breath and blurry vision.

DeRose drove at him after he exited the house. The ducked behind a truck, which DeRose struck with her car, causing more than $2,000 in damage. She then circled the block, returned to the man's house and chased him between houses at speeds of 30 to 35 mph.

Defense attorney Joseph Gump read several letters from DeRose's friends who described her as kind, generous and a dedicated mother "who carries herself in a respectable manner."

"She had the best intentions," wrote one friend of 13 years.