Probation, restitution for Batavia man who hit stepson with car

Allan O. Richard could be resentenced to up to five years in prison if he violates his probation.

A Batavia man who fought with his 19-year-old stepson and hit him with his vehicle in North Aurora has been sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to pay more than $12,000 for medical bills and damages to a house.

Allan O. Richard, 34, of the 1100 block of Larkspur Lane, pleaded guilty Thursday to the felonies of leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and criminal damage to property over $10,000, as well as misdemeanor domestic battery.

According to North Aurora police, officers responded to the 200 block of East Arrowhead Street in early December for a report of a hit-and-run with injuries and property damage.

Police said Richard had an argument with his stepson, then kicked down a door and attacked the victim, who later ran into the backyard. Richard got into his vehicle, struck his stepson and hit the rear of the home, causing "extensive damage," police said.

Richard drove off and later was found at his house in Batavia, police said; the teen was taken to Presence Mercy Hospital in Aurora for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Under the plea agreement, which was accepted by Kane County Judge D.J. Tegeler, Richard was ordered to pay $10,667.86 in restitution for damage to the home, $1,500 restitution to his stepson, and $2,440 in court costs and fees. He also cannot have any "abusive contact" toward his stepson as part of his probation, records show.

If Richard violates his probation, he could be resentenced to up to five years in prison. Efforts to reach his defense attorney, J. Brick van der Snick, were unsuccessful.