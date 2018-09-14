Plum Grove Road work in Schaumburg starts Sept. 17

Construction on the north end of Schaumburg's Plum Grove Road reconstruction project is anticipated to begin Monday, Sept. 17. The project will include a detour to allow contractors to safely construct the village's first roundabout.

The project consists of the reconstruction of Plum Grove Road between Higgins and Wiley roads, which is being broken into two parts, as well as the reconstruction of State Parkway/National Parkway between Plum Grove and Golf roads.

Work beginning this fall will be located at the northern end of the project, which will require the closure of the intersection of Remington Road at Plum Grove Road. Signs will direct motorists to detour on State/National Parkway and Basswood Road. This section of the project is anticipated to be complete by December; the intersection will then be reopened to traffic for winter.

While there may be temporary restrictions in some areas, access to businesses will be maintained throughout the project.

Those with questions or concerns can email PlumGroveRdProject@schaumburg.com, dial 311 in Schaumburg or call (847) 895-4500 outside of Schaumburg.