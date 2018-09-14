One dead, two hurt in Randall Road crash
Updated 9/14/2018 11:31 AM
hello
One man was killed and two people were injured Friday morning in a four-vehicle crash in Batavia.
Police and fire officials said the crash involved a box truck, limousine and two medium-sized vehicles and shut down Randall Road between Mill Street and Fabyan Parkway for about five hours.
Firefighters were called about 5 a.m. and found one of the victims dead at the scene.
Authorities said a 29-year-old man and another person, whose age was not released, were taken to Delnor Hospital in Geneva; another person was treated at the scene.
Batavia police Det. Michelle Langston said the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating. The section of Randall Road reopened shortly before 10:15 a.m.
Langston said no citations have been issued.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.