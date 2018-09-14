Montgomery man killed in Randall Road crash

Friday morning's crash in Batavia shut down Randall Road between Mill Street and Fabyan Parkway for about five hours. COURTESY OF ABC 7

A four-vehicle crash Friday morning in Batavia killed one man and injured two other people. Photos COURTESY OF ABC 7

A Montgomery man was killed and two people were injured early Friday morning in a four-vehicle crash in Batavia.

Kane County Coroner Rob Russell's office identified the man as 48-year-old Nicholas Ortiz.

The coroner's office said Ortiz was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police and fire officials said the crash, which occurred about 5 a.m., involved a box truck, a limousine and two medium-sized vehicles and shut down Randall Road between Mill Street and Fabyan Parkway for about five hours.

Police said Ortiz and another person were assisting a disabled vehicle in the northbound outside lane of Randall Road when a truck traveling north struck them and the disabled vehicle.

Authorities said a 29-year-old man and another person, whose age was not released, were taken to Delnor Hospital in Geneva; another person was treated at the scene.

Batavia police Det. Michelle Langston said the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating. The section of Randall Road reopened shortly before 10:15 a.m.

Langston said no citations have been issued.

An autopsy was performed Friday, and the preliminary cause of death was multiple injuries due to the crash, the coroner's office said.

• Daily Herald staff writer Steve Zalusky contributed to this report.