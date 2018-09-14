 
News

Montgomery man killed in Randall Road crash

 
Harry Hitzeman
 
 
Updated 9/14/2018 9:06 PM
hello
  • A four-vehicle crash Friday morning in Batavia killed one man and injured two other people.

    A four-vehicle crash Friday morning in Batavia killed one man and injured two other people. Photos COURTESY OF ABC 7

  • Friday morning's crash in Batavia shut down Randall Road between Mill Street and Fabyan Parkway for about five hours.

    Friday morning's crash in Batavia shut down Randall Road between Mill Street and Fabyan Parkway for about five hours. COURTESY OF ABC 7

A Montgomery man was killed and two people were injured early Friday morning in a four-vehicle crash in Batavia.

Kane County Coroner Rob Russell's office identified the man as 48-year-old Nicholas Ortiz.

The coroner's office said Ortiz was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police and fire officials said the crash, which occurred about 5 a.m., involved a box truck, a limousine and two medium-sized vehicles and shut down Randall Road between Mill Street and Fabyan Parkway for about five hours.

Police said Ortiz and another person were assisting a disabled vehicle in the northbound outside lane of Randall Road when a truck traveling north struck them and the disabled vehicle.

Authorities said a 29-year-old man and another person, whose age was not released, were taken to Delnor Hospital in Geneva; another person was treated at the scene.

Batavia police Det. Michelle Langston said the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating. The section of Randall Road reopened shortly before 10:15 a.m.

Langston said no citations have been issued.

An autopsy was performed Friday, and the preliminary cause of death was multiple injuries due to the crash, the coroner's office said.

• Daily Herald staff writer Steve Zalusky contributed to this report.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 