 
News

Island Lake hires attorney to investigate harassment complaints

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 9/14/2018 12:41 PM
hello
  • Island Lake officials have hired a labor attorney to investigate harassment complaints in the police department and at village hall.

      Island Lake officials have hired a labor attorney to investigate harassment complaints in the police department and at village hall. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer 2011

  • Island Lake Police Chief Anthony Sciarrone

    Island Lake Police Chief Anthony Sciarrone

  • Island Lake Mayor Charles Amrich

    Island Lake Mayor Charles Amrich

Island Lake trustees have hired an attorney to investigate allegations of harassment involving the police department and village employees, officials said.

The village board on Thursday voted 4-3 to hire attorney Yvette Heintzelman, who specializes in labor and employment matters.

Few details were available about the allegations.

Trustee John Burke confirmed complaints have been made concerning the police department and village workers. Burke wouldn't say who the complaints targeted, nor would he describe the nature of the alleged behavior.

Neither Police Chief Anthony Sciarrone nor Mayor Charles Amrich could be reached for comment.

Burke, Amrich and trustees Mark Beeson and Sandy Doehler voted to hire Heintzelman. Trustees Chuck Cermak, Harold England and Jennifer Villareal opposed the move.

A partner in the Rosemont-based Clark Baird Smith firm, Heintzelman represents private sector employers in labor and employment matters. She has handled grievances, unfair labor practice complaints and other employment-related cases, according to her professional biography.

Heintzelman's billing rate for public sector clients is $335 per hour, according to village documents. The billing rates for the firm's associate attorneys and paralegals range from $75 per hour to $295 per hour.

Heintzelman's hiring doesn't change David McArdle's status as the village board's attorney. McArdle has represented the village since 2013.

Related Coverage
Island Lake officials approve towing agreement that doesn't identify vendors
Related Article
Island Lake officials approve towing agreement that doesn't identify vendors
 
Editorial: Bad government again on display in Island Lake
Related Article
Editorial: Bad government again on display in Island Lake
 
Island Lake cop sues village, mayor over peer's promotion
Related Article
Island Lake cop sues village, mayor over peer's promotion
 
Island Lake trustee: Police chief appointment would be 'pure cronyism'
Related Article
Island Lake trustee: Police chief appointment would be 'pure cronyism'
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 