Island Lake hires attorney to investigate harassment complaints

Island Lake trustees have hired an attorney to investigate allegations of harassment involving the police department and village employees, officials said.

The village board on Thursday voted 4-3 to hire attorney Yvette Heintzelman, who specializes in labor and employment matters.

Few details were available about the allegations.

Trustee John Burke confirmed complaints have been made concerning the police department and village workers. Burke wouldn't say who the complaints targeted, nor would he describe the nature of the alleged behavior.

Neither Police Chief Anthony Sciarrone nor Mayor Charles Amrich could be reached for comment.

Burke, Amrich and trustees Mark Beeson and Sandy Doehler voted to hire Heintzelman. Trustees Chuck Cermak, Harold England and Jennifer Villareal opposed the move.

A partner in the Rosemont-based Clark Baird Smith firm, Heintzelman represents private sector employers in labor and employment matters. She has handled grievances, unfair labor practice complaints and other employment-related cases, according to her professional biography.

Heintzelman's billing rate for public sector clients is $335 per hour, according to village documents. The billing rates for the firm's associate attorneys and paralegals range from $75 per hour to $295 per hour.

Heintzelman's hiring doesn't change David McArdle's status as the village board's attorney. McArdle has represented the village since 2013.