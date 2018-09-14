 
Crime

Elmhurst man charged with taping teen

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 9/14/2018 4:21 PM
  • Alberto Garcia

A 34-year-old Elmhurst man was arrested after authorities say he videotaped a 17-year-old girl in the bathroom of a home.

Alberto Garcia, of the 900 block of North York Road, has been charged with felony unauthorized video recording, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

It is alleged that Garcia on Wednesday secretly positioned his cellular phone in the washroom of an Elmhurst residence so that the camera had a view of the bathroom. After putting the phone in the bathroom, authorities say, Garcia activated the video record function and left the room.

A short time later, the victim went to the bathroom and noticed the hidden phone. She immediately alerted a trusted adult who contacted police.

Garcia appeared in bond court on Friday morning, where a judge set his bail at $100,000.

His next court date is scheduled for Oct. 9.

