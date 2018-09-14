 
News

Construction worker hit on Tri-State Tollway near Des Plaines

 
Updated 9/14/2018 11:11 PM
Three people were taken to a hospital after a crash Friday night in which a construction worker was hit by a vehicle on the northbound Tri-State Tollway, Illinois State Police said.

The accident occurred about 10:30 p.m. near the Touhy toll plaza, police said.

According to police, the vehicle struck the worker in a construction zone. Both the driver of the vehicle and the worker were taken away by ambulance, as was another construction worker who witnessed the accident, police said.

